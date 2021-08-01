French giants Lyon are keen on a swoop to land out-of-favour Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri and have enquired about him.

Emerson has been tipped to leave Chelsea over the ongoing transfer window with a host of clubs from his native Italy linked with wanting him.

Chelsea are ready to let Emerson go if the right deal is placed on their table and the Italian now has another interested club in the shape of Lyon.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon coach Peter Bosz has urged the club to provide him with another left-back.

And the Ligue 1 side have zeroed in on Emerson as an option in the position, enquiring about him.

Lyon had tried to sign former Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, but left it too late and the Dutchman joined Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Emerson has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea, but was involved with Italy during the European Championship earlier this summer.

The Italian could face a season of limited football if he does not move from Chelsea this summer.