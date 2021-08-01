Former Rangers star Neil McCann has hailed Scott Wright as a terrific signing and feels the winger will go on to become an important player for the Gers as he settles into life at Ibrox.

The 23-year-old joined Rangers from Aberdeen during the winter transfer window last season, but only made five league Scottish Premiership appearances for the side.

Despite impressing during pre-season and staking a claim to be a regular starter for the side, Wright was left on the bench for Rangers’ season opener against Livingston on Saturday.

However, the Scot came on after Ianis Hagi went off injured just 31 minutes into the game and went on to mark the occasion with a goal, leaving McCann impressed.

The former Rangers star admitted that he was disappointed to see Wright was not starting against Livingston, but heaped praise on the player for the impact he made after coming on.

McCann also hailed the former Aberdeen star as a terrific signing and backed him to go on to become an important player for the Light Blues as he settles into life at Ibrox.

“He’s been a terrific signing for Rangers“, McCann said on Rangers TV post match.

“I believe he is going to be a big player.

“We’ve said he’s probably been one of the main players that have come out of pre-season we felt has really staked a claim to start.

“I was a wee bit disappointed I have to say, a bit surprised he didn’t start today [Saturday; ed.].

“But, what an impact when he comes on and his goal is just sublime.“

Having found the back of the net against Livingston, Wright will be hoping to earn a place in the starting eleven when Rangers face Malmo in the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday.