Joaquin Correa reiterated his desire to leave Lazio during a meeting on Saturday and has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The 26-year-old attacker’s future at Lazio is uncertain as he is keen to move on and open a new chapter in his career.

Lazio are not enthusiastic about letting Correa go as they are aware of the difficulty of replacing him and he was called into Maurizio Sarri’s office on Saturday for a talk.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Argentine reiterated his desire to leave to try something new.

It is claimed he has a host of potential options, with Everton, Tottenham and Arsenal all admirers, and it remains to be seen if any of the Premier League sides will lodge a bid.

With Correa’s heart set on a move away from Lazio, the Italian top flight club are looking to bag a fee of €30m from his sale this summer.

The club believe that keeping a player who wants to leave would not be a wise move, but are determined he will not depart for a knockdown price.