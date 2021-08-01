West Ham United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are interested in Lille defender Sven Botman, but the French champions are desperate to keep him for another season.

The 21-year-old joined Lille from Ajax last summer and went on to help the side beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last season, making 37 appearances.

Botman’s performances for the French top flight side last term have seen him make his way on to the transfer wishlist of several clubs, including Serie A outfit Atalanta.

The Dutchman has also attracted significant interest from the Premier League, with West Ham, Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester City keen on him, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.

However, Lille are desperate to retain the services of the centre-back for another season as they look to defend their Ligue 1 title.

Lille’s president has met the Netherlands Under-21s international and informed him that they do not plan to let go of him this summer, though they could sanction a transfer next year.

The Ligue 1 champions are claimed to have assured him that he can seal a move away from the club next summer in an attempt to convince him to stay for the 2021/22 season.

It is said that Lille will retain Botman’s services beyond the summer unless they receive a fee in excess of €50m.