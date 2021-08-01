Charlton Athletic manager Nigel Adkins has revealed that trialist Madger Gomes has impressed him greatly, but the club have not yet taken a decision regarding signing him.

Gomes has spent the last two seasons playing in League One for Doncaster Rovers, making over 30 combined appearances for them in the league.

He has been without a club since his contract expired at Doncaster Rovers and has now joined Charlton for a trial period in the hopes of joining the Addicks.

Adkins thinks that Gomes has certainly increased his likelihood of getting a contract with what he has displayed so far at the Valley.

However, the Addicks boss added that nothing concrete has been decided about offering Gomes a contract and expects that talks will take place during the week.

“We’ve had Madger Gomes for a couple of weeks now and he’s done really, really well”, Adkins was quoted as saying by Charlton’s official site.

“Obviously we’ll sit down during the course of the week.

“We need to make a decision on it, which is fair to say.

“He’s certainly not done himself any harm, but we’ve got to make a decision whether he’s going to be here for a longer period of time.”

Gomes made a substitute appearance against Fulham over the weekend in a friendly for Charlton, in a game that ultimately ended up being a 1-0 defeat for the Addicks.