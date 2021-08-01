West Ham United are rated as very close to completing a deal to sign Matheus Pereira from West Brom.

Hammers manager David Moyes is shopping to bolster his squad ahead of the forthcoming campaign, which will include European football for his side.

Pereira is ready to move on from West Brom following their relegation from the Premier League last term and his agent has been sounding out a host of clubs.

West Ham are keen on the winger and, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur, Pereira is very close to moving to the London Stadium.

The Hammers appear to have zeroed in on the 25-year-old and are putting in the legwork on a deal to sign him.

West Brom are ready to let the Brazilian move on if their valuation of him is met.

While he has been involved in training with the Baggies, he has not been involved in pre-season friendlies.

Pereira is also tipped to not be included in the club’s Championship campaign if he has not moved, as West Brom avoid any risk of the potential departee picking up an injury.