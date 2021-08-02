Aston Villa have identified Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard, who is said to be a target for Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, as a potential option to strengthen their attack this summer.

The 21-year-old impressed for Sampdoria in Serie A last season and enhanced his reputation further by helping Denmark reach the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Damsgaard’s performances for Sampdoria and Denmark have seen him make his way onto the transfer wish list of several clubs during the ongoing transfer window.

Nuno’s Tottenham have been credited with an interest in the former Nordsjaelland star, while Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are also amongst the player’s admirers.

And now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Aston Villa have become the latest Premier League club to set their eyes on a potential move for Damsgaard.

The Villans have received a £100m offer for Jack Grealish from Manchester City and Damsgaard could be seen as an ideal replacement for the Englishman should he leave.

Though the Denmark international continues to attract transfer interest from England and elsewhere, Sampdoria are yet to receive a formal offer for the player.

With the 2021/22 season commencing soon, it remains to be seen if the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds and Tottenham will step up their interest in the Sampdoria star.