Chelsea are bracing themselves for an offer from Aston Villa for Arsenal target Tammy Abraham should Jack Grealish seal a £100m move to Manchester City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Champions League winners have remained quiet in the transfer market so far, but have set their eyes on moves for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are ready to make an official bid for Kounde and are also trying to negotiate a deal with Inter for Lukaku, but may need to sanction a sale first.

And 23-year-old striker Abraham is among the list of players the Premier League giants are willing to listen to offers for during the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing the England international and are eyeing a loan swoop; they are ready to meet Abraham’s wage demands.

Now it has been claimed the Blues are also expecting league rivals Aston Villa to make an offer for Abraham should Grealish complete a £100m move to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Dean Smith’s side have received a £100m offer from the Citizens for Grealish and it is said that it is up to the midfielder to decide whether he wants to leave or accept Villa’s contract offer.

Chelsea have slapped a £40m price tag on Abraham and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa are prepared to invest a significant chunk of the amount they would receive from Grealish’s sale in the striker.