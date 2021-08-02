Atalanta are set to hold talks with Juventus today over a move for Merih Demiral, which could push Cristian Romero’s transfer to Tottenham Hotspur over the line.

The Bergamo side are on the hunt for a new centre-back to replace Romero, who is close to joining Spurs on a £47m deal.

Both Atalanta and the player have reached an agreement with Spurs over a move to north London, and the transfer is tipped to go through, but not before the Serie A side secure his replacement.

La Dea’s top target is Juventus centre-back Demiral and they are now pressing the accelerator to sign him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Atalanta are set to hold a key meeting with the Juventus hierarchy today to discuss signing Demiral, which could in turn impact Romero.

Demiral has been heavily linked with leaving the Allianz Stadium this summer, after struggling for game time at Juventus and Atalanta could be his next home.

Moreover, if Atalanta manage to reach an agreement for Demiral today, that could push Romero’s move to Spurs over the line.

Demiral is tipped to already have an understanding with Atalanta about a potential future at the club, while Juventus are also looking to offload players to raise funds to launch a swoop for Manuel Locatelli.