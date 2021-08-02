Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Atalanta over a move for Cristian Romero, with the transfer just waiting for the Italians to reach an advanced stage in their pursuit of a replacement, according to football.london.

Spurs have been keen to reinforce their defensive department in the ongoing window and have been in talks with Atalanta over centre-back Romero.

The north London giants have been in locked in talks with La Dea in recent weeks and are now close to sealing a deal for the Argentine with a £47m fee mooted.

Romero had a stellar campaign with Atalanta last term and was a fixture in their squad, but is now close to leaving after a single season at the club.

Both Tottenham and Atalanta have an agreement in principle over a move for the 23-year-old and the transfer is just awaiting for the Serie A side to close in on a replacement.

The Bergamo outfit currently have several centre-back targets in their sights including Juventus’ Merih Demiral along with Lille star Sven Botman.

Romero, who is yet to play his trade outside Argentina and Italy, is keen on joining the London outfit as soon as possible.

Spurs roped in shot-stopper Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta last month and as it stands Romero will soon reunite with his former La Dea team-mate at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.