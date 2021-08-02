Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are both keen on Club America full-back Jorge Sanchez, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old defender has caught the eye with his performances for Club America at club level and with the Mexico national team on the international stage.

A number of clubs are tracking Sanchez and it is claimed that Premier League pair Everton and Tottenham are amongst them.

Both clubs are in the market for a right-back, with Tottenham linked with Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu and Everton with PSV Eindhoven’s Denzel Dumfries.

Sanchez won Mexico’s Liga MX Clausura with both Santos Laguna, his former club, and Club America, while also collecting the Liga MX Apertura.

Club America have Sanchez locked down on a contract running for a further four years and it is unclear how much the Mexican side might want to let him leave.

The 23-year-old is also able to operate as a left-back, in addition to his right-back position.

Sanchez has broken through to the Mexico national team, winning 15 caps since his debut in 2019.