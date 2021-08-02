Jamie Carragher has insisted Harry Kane is in the wrong failing to report back for pre-season training with Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to force his way out of the club as he could jeopardise his relationship with the Spurs faithful that idolise him.

The striker is keen on leaving Spurs this summer as he wants to win silverware elsewhere and Premier League rivals Manchester City touted to be his destination, with a fee in excess of £150m claimed to be possible.

Kane was scheduled to report back to Hotspur Way for pre-season training today following his short summer break, but he has failed to show up, with many believing he is trying to force his way out.

Ex-Premier League star Carragher has insisted Kane is wrong to not turn up for training in a bid to leave the capital club as it could ruin his name and his relationship with the Tottenham fans.

Carragher added that Kane, a homegrown star, will always remain in the hearts of Spurs fans, but stressed missing training sessions is not the way to make his club’s hierarchy allow him to leave.

Giving his thoughts on Kane failing to report back for Spurs pre-season training, Carragher wrote on Twitter: “I disagree [with Kane’s tactics to leave Spurs], it is wrong not to turn up for training.

“We all know he wants to go and can totally understand why

“But Harry should not ruin his name or relationship with the supporters who idolise him just to get the move.

“Spurs will always be his club.”

All eyes will be on what twists and turns will unfold in the Kane transfer saga in the coming weeks while Spurs fans will be hoping the England captain will remain at the club to lead the line next term.