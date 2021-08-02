Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has hailed Tottenham Hotspur starlet Kion Etete for his abilities as a striker and insisted that he will be a different type of threat during his time on loan with the Cobblers.

The 19-year-old striker has joined League Two club Northampton on a season-long loan deal after putting pen to paper on a new contract with Tottenham.

Expressing his delight at Etete’s arrival, Northampton boss Brady revealed that the Cobblers tracked and scouted him on several occasions before roping him in on loan.

Brady explained that the League Two side beat clubs from higher tiers to Etete’s signature and feels Spurs trusting them with the teenager is a testament to the coaching structure they have in place.

The Australian tactician heaped praise on Etete’s abilities as a goalscorer and insisted that the Tottenham loan star will be a different type of threat for Northampton.

“Kion is a player we have tracked closely and watched a number of times“, Brady told Northampton’s website.

“We think he will be a different type of threat for us and can work well with the other strikers at the club.

“He is good with his back to goal, his link up play is very effective and he provides a goal threat himself.

“I think it is a big tick for the club, the coaching structure we have in place and the staff we have here that Tottenham believe this is the best place for Kion to continue his development.

“There was a lot of interest in Kion, some from clubs in higher leagues, and we are delighted that he is joining us.

“We believe he will do well for us and that this move will benefit all parties.“

Having sealed a season-long loan move to Northampton, Etete will be looking to earn significant first team experience before returning to Tottenham next summer.