Chelsea have failed with a €100m plus player bid for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku and are set to try again, with the player’s will being the decisive factor.

The Blues are desperate to land a top hitman during the ongoing summer transfer window and had been hoping to sign Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian is not for sale though, with Borussia Dortmund planning to keep him, and Chelsea have turned to Lukaku.

According to Sky Italia, Chelsea have made a €100m plus Marcos Alonso offer for Lukaku, which Inter wasted little time in rejecting.

Inter do not want to sell Lukaku and the striker is not pushing to leave.

However, Chelsea could try again and it is claimed if they do go back in for the Belgian then it will be the player’s will which will be decisive in deciding what happens.

Inter are determined to keep hold of Lukaku and would only be convinced to change their stance if the player wants to go.

The striker found the back of the net 24 times in 36 Serie A games last season as Inter won the title.