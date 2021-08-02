Celtic could complete the signing of Joe Hart before they play in the Europa League on Thursday, according to the BBC.

The Scottish giants are moving to strengthen their goalkeeping options after a poor start to the new campaign and have zeroed in on Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Hart.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper is out of favour at Tottenham and has been told he is surplus to requirements.

Now Hart is set to move to Celtic and his move could be done and dusted before Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are in Europa League qualifying action on Thursday when they take on Czech side Jablonec.

Hart, 34, made just ten appearances for Tottenham since joining last summer on a two-year contract.

Tottenham have already added a new goalkeeper to the ranks in the ongoing transfer window in the shape of Pierluigi Gollini, who has landed on loan from Atalanta.

Hart will look to start to clock up regular game time once again north of the border with Celtic.