Everton target Joaquin Correa does not look set for an imminent exit from Lazio as the Italian side are involving him in their pre-season camp in Germany.

The 26-year-old attacker has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio during the ongoing transfer window, with the player ready to take on a new challenge.

Correa also reiterated his desire to put an end to his association with the Italian top flight club after being summoned to coach Maurizio Sarri’s office at the weekend.

With Correa keen on a move this summer, his agent Alessandro Lucci is said to have opened talks with Premier League club Everton over a potential move to Goodison Park.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Correa does not appear to likely to seal a move away from Lazio imminently, despite his agent being in talks with Everton.

As Lazio await an offer for Correa, the Argentina international is set to be part of the Serie A club’s squad that will travel to Marienfeld for a pre-season camp.

Correa’s future at the Rome-based club remains uncertain, but he is in line to be a part of Sarri’s squad in Germany.

Apart from Everton, Correa’s agent is also prepared to listen to potential offers from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.