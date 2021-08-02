Leeds United have extended the contract of goalkeeper Elia Caprile, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Whites are continuing to invest in young talent this summer as they look to make sure the Under-23s well is deep for boss Marcelo Bielsa to draw from if needed.

They have just landed a new goalkeeper in the shape of Norwegian shot-stopper Kristoffer Klaesson, but still look to have faith in Italian custodian Caprile.

It is claimed that Leeds have handed Caprile a contract running until the summer of 2024.

With Klaesson arriving to provide cover for Illan Meslier, Caprile may be looking at a season of Under-23s football unless Leeds opt to loan him out.

Caprile is due to turn 20 years old later this month and the goalkeeper will be free to continue his development with the security of a new three-year Leeds deal.

His previous contract had been due to run until 2023.

Caprile clocked 18 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Leeds Under-23s last season, along with turning out once in the EFL Trophy.