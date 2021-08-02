Leeds United could face competition from Spanish giants Sevilla for the signature of Club Brugge winger Noa Lang.

Club Brugge swooped to snap up Lang on a permanent basis earlier this year following a stellar campaign on loan from Dutch giants Ajax.

But the winger could find himself swapping shirts this summer again as Premier League side Leeds are interested in taking him to Yorkshire.

However, it appears the number of clubs interested in Lang are growing as according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, La Liga giants Sevilla are also considering him as a potential target.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has identified a clutch of players the club could rope in to bolster their attacking department and Lang is among the names.

But Club Brugge are claimed to be only willing to part ways with Lang for a fee between €20m to €25m, which it is claimed makes any deal tough for the Spaniards.

As of now Sevilla have not made any moves for Lang beyond their initial interest in him while Leeds are also yet to table any offer for him.

It remains to be seen where Lang end up playing next season with the player attracting interest from top flight clubs from both Spain and England.