Liverpool are claimed to remain interested in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, with the Reds still not having replaced Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum ran down his contract at Anfield and departed the Premier League giants on a free transfer, making the move to France and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have been focused on player sales, having recently sold Taiwo Awoniyi, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, and are yet to bring in a replacement for the Dutchman.

They have been linked with Lille schemer Sanches and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, they retain an interest in the Portuguese.

Sanches made 29 appearances across all competitions for Lille last term as he helped the club to a shock Ligue 1 title win.

He has experience in English football due to an unsuccessful stint at Swansea City, but Liverpool look to believe that he can shrug off that spell.

The 23-year-old linked up with Lille from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 and quickly established himself at the French club.

He has a further two years left to run on his contract at the Ligue 1 outfit.