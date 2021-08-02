The Potters want to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new Championship season and have zeroed in on Bournemouth’s Surridge.
The 23-year-old forward is now in the process of completing a switch to Stoke and is being put through his medical paces by the club today.
Surridge is under contract at Bournemouth, but spent the 2019/20 season at Swansea City, while last term he featured on a regular basis for the Cherries in the Championship.
He will sign for Stoke on a permanent deal if the move can be finalised.
Stoke have also held talks to land promising Manchester City talent Delap on loan.
The Citizens could sanction a loan move for Delap this summer and he has a host of admirers both at home and abroad.
However, the chances of Delap playing his football at Stoke next season are rated at under 50 per cent.