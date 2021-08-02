Stoke City are to putting Bournemouth forward Sam Surridge through a medical today, but their chances of landing Liam Delap are under 50 per cent, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Potters want to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new Championship season and have zeroed in on Bournemouth’s Surridge.

The 23-year-old forward is now in the process of completing a switch to Stoke and is being put through his medical paces by the club today.

Surridge is under contract at Bournemouth, but spent the 2019/20 season at Swansea City, while last term he featured on a regular basis for the Cherries in the Championship.

He will sign for Stoke on a permanent deal if the move can be finalised.

Stoke have also held talks to land promising Manchester City talent Delap on loan.

The Citizens could sanction a loan move for Delap this summer and he has a host of admirers both at home and abroad.

However, the chances of Delap playing his football at Stoke next season are rated at under 50 per cent.