Sunderland are hoping to snap up Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United, but face competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is keen to continue to strengthen his squad before the transfer window slams shut and the League One outfit have been linked with a host of players.

They are hoping to be able to sign teenage attacker Jebbison on loan from Sheffield United, but face competition for his signature.

Fellow League One sides Doncaster and Burton are also keen to land Jebbison.

The 18-year-old made four appearances for Sheffield United in their doomed Premier League campaign last season.

He hit the back of the net in a win away at Everton towards the end of the season.

And Jebbison put pen to paper to his first professional deal with the Blades earlier this summer.

The forward will be looking to kick on with his development over the course of the forthcoming season and it remains to be seen if he will be plying his trade under Johnson at Sunderland.