Tottenham Hotspur are expected to thrash out the final details of their swoop for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero this evening.

Centre-back is a priority position for Spurs in the ongoing window, with an additional spot also opening up following the departure of Toby Alderweireld.

Spurs new managing director of football Fabio Paratici has put his knowledge of the Italian market to good use this summer by roping in Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta on an initial loan and he turned his attention to another La Dea man in centre-back Romero.

Although Spurs were met with strong resolve from Atalanta over Romero’s asking price, both clubs are steadily moving towards an agreement.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Spurs are now expected to agree the final details with Atalanta this evening.

Tottenham are expected to pay €50m plus bonuses to take Romero to north London.

Paratici has made significant headway in negotiations with Atalanta for the Argentine today and only the final details of the deal remains to be sorted out.

In addition to Gollini, Spurs have snapped up winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla, and Romero is expected to become their third first team signing this summer.