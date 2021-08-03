James Maddison is interested in joining Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Guardian.

The Gunners are looking to land a creative midfielder following Martin Odegaard returning to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell; the Norwegian is tipped not to return to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side are keen on Leicester City star Maddison and in a boost for the Gunners, the player is interested in making the move.

However, Leicester could demand at least £60m to sell Maddison and it is unclear if Arsenal are capable of affording the deal.

The north London outfit could have to make player sales, though they could also look to try to bring down the fee by offering players in a potential agreement with Leicester.

The Foxes are under no pressure to sell Maddison and the 24-year-old still has another three years left on his contract.

Maddison cost Leicester £22.5m to sign from Norwich City in 2018.

He is seen as a key man at the King Power Stadium and losing him would be a blow for Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.