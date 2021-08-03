Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur now face heavyweight competition for Marcel Sabitzer with Bayern Munich working on signing him.

Sabitzer is out of contract at RB Leipzig next summer and with no new deal on the horizon the Bundesliga club are keen to cash in on him.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been strongly linked with the 27-year-old, but Bayern Munich are now working on a deal to sign him, according to German daily Bild.

New Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is a huge admirer of his former charge and is keen to see him at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians are working to complete the deal and it is claimed that Sabitzer will cost above €18m.

However, Bayern Munich want to offload players in order to make space for Sabitzer, with Corentin Tolisso and Michael Cuisance potential departures.

Moving Tolisso and Cuisance on would leave Bayern Munich with a midfield spot to slot Sabitzer into.

Borussia Dortmund are also showing interest in the Austria international and the race for his signature is likely to heat up in the coming weeks.