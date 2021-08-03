Romelu Lukaku is now open to returning to former club Chelsea with the Blues willing to pay him €12m per year plus bonuses.

Chelsea have focused in on Lukaku as the top striker they want during the ongoing summer transfer window and had a bid of €100m plus Marcos Alonso rejected by Inter earlier this week.

However, according to Sky Italia, they are preparing to go back in with a bid which could reach up to the €130m mark.

The most encouraging change in the situation for Chelsea though is that Lukaku has now become favourable to a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are willing to pay the Belgium international a yearly salary of €12m plus bonus payments.

Inter are looking to cut costs this summer and selling Lukaku would represent the club’s most expensive sale.

The Italian giants are not desperate to sell the striker however, after his goals powered them to the Serie A title last season.

With Lukaku open to returning to former club Chelsea though, if Inter receive an offer they deem acceptable then the transfer should go through.