Bologna managing director Claudio Fenucci has revealed his team are not in advanced negotiations with any clubs over a move for Takehiro Tomiyasu and stressed he could still remain, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are looking bolster their defensive department this summer and are close to snapping up Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero, having agreed a deal with the Italian side.

The north London giants also have been keen on a move for another Serie A defender in Bologna’s Tomiyasu, and it has been claimed they are edging closer to landing him in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Bologna managing director Fenucci has revealed his club are not in advanced negotiations with any potential suitors over a move for the Japan international.

Fenucci admitted Tomiyasu has attracted interest from several clubs, but also left the door open for him to remain at Bologna beyond the ongoing transfer window.

Asked whether there is any chance of Tomiyasu remaining at Bologna beyond this summer, Fenucci was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He is from Bologna and can remain at Bologna.

“There has been interest from different clubs for him as there have been for other players.

“At the moment there are no negotiations going on and it is not certain that we want to continue them

“Since returning to Serie A we have invested a lot, so like everyone else sooner or later we will be able to consider some transfers, but at the moment there are no advanced negotiations.”

Tottenham are claimed to see Tomiyasu as a right-back in addition to a centre-back, but the player is not expected to move until after the Olympic Games.