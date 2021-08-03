Cristian Romero’s insistence on only wanting to sign for Tottenham Hotspur played a key role in Atalanta accepting the bid from the north London club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old defender is on the verge of joining the north London club after Atalanta accepted a bid worth €55m from Tottenham earlier today.

The negotiations went on for a few weeks and there were threats of a deal being called off before cooler heads prevailed to reach an agreement.

Atalanta and Tottenham are now finalising the paperwork and Romero will fly out to England in the next 48 hours to finalise the transfer.

There was talk of other clubs getting involved but it has been claimed that Romero was only convinced about joining Tottenham.

He was sold at the project on offer at Tottenham under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and football managing director Fabio Paratici.

The Argentine pushed Atalanta to work out an agreement with Tottenham for him to join the Premier League.

Romero had a fine season at the Italian club and played a major role in Argentina winning the Copa America in the summer.

He is now preparing to move to England where he will start a new adventure at Tottenham.