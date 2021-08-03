Everton expect AC Milan to make a formal offer for James Rodriguez next week, while Portuguese giants FC Porto are closely monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

The 30-year-old was an important player for Everton last season, but the departure of Carlo Ancelotti has raised question marks about his future at Goodison Park.

Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from the Merseyside-based club since Ancelotti left the club to take charge as the new coach of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

AC Milan have been mooted as a potential destination for the Colombia international and it appears that the Serie A side are set to make a move for the player.

According to Colombian television channel Win Sports TV’s Pipe Sierra, Everton expect the Rossoneri to table a formal offer for the former Real Madrid star next week.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is working to find Rodriguez a new club and is aware that the Colombian will have to take a significant pay cut to join AC Milan.

While AC Milan are in line to make a formal offer for Rodriguez, Portuguese giants FC Porto are said to be monitoring his situation at Everton closely.

The Primeira Liga side are interested in taking the 30-year-old back to the club eight years after selling him to AS Monaco for a fee in the region of £40m.