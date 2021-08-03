Everton’s new assistant manager Francisco de Miguel Moreno has revealed that he had no qualms about joining his long-term colleague Rafael Benitez at Everton as he believes that the Toffees have the potential to win trophies.

After considering numerous candidates to fill the managerial position left vacant by Carlo Ancelotti, who departed for Real Madrid in the summer, Everton appointed Benitez to take the reins at Goodison Park back in June.

Benitez chose De Miguel and Antonio Gomez, with whom he has claimed numerous accolades together at previous clubs, to be his assistant manager and senior analyst respectively.

Everton’s new assistant manager revealed that he had no doubts about accepting the proposal that Benitez made to join him at Everton.

De Miguel believes that the Toffees have potential in their squad to win silverware and insists that Benitez and his coaching staff can replicate their success with previous clubs at Everton.

“When Rafa called and said, ‘Paco, we have this chance, what do you think about it?’, I said, ‘Rafa, no doubt’”, De Miguel told Evertontv.

“Why? Because I think Everton is a club that potentially can do very good things.

“We [Benitez and long-standing colleagues] have won trophies in different teams and different countries and that feeling is amazing.

“We want the feeling back and we think with Everton we can do it.

“We saw the potential.

“There is a massive city behind the club, the supporters are fantastic, passionate supporters.

“We have to be focused, transmit our ideas to the guys and if all of us give our best, I am sure we can get it [silverware].”

After Everton finished tenth in the Premier League in what was a disappointing 2020/21 season, Benitez and his coaching staff will look to hit the ground running in the upcoming season.