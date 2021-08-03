Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has expressed his excitement at having fans back in attendance for the upcoming Premier League campaign and insisted that the Reds faithful will play a crucial role for the club in achieving their goals.

The Reds were not able to replicate their Premier League-winning exploits from the 2019/20 season during the course of the last campaign as they conceded the league title to Manchester City and only managed a third place finish in the top flight.

Injuries to key players in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson proved to be a huge blow for Liverpool, while their home form also suffered in front of an empty Anfield.

Shaqiri believes that the return of the Reds faithful at Anfield will be a huge boost to their aspirations for the upcoming season.

The Swiss winger insisted that the support from the fans has spurred Liverpool on to conquer many adversities that have come their way and stated that their relentless support will make a huge difference to their performances from last season.

“Obviously we have a few players who were injured, they are back and they give us [an] extra boost for sure”, Shaqiri told Liverpool’s official site.

“The fans are going to be back again, I think, and that also gives us another boost to try to achieve our goals this season.

“We know how Anfield is when we have a game and how they push us through the game and how many times we won the games or we came back with the fans – something special.

“Of course, it’s going to give us an extra boost.”

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League campaign when they travel to Carrow Road to square off against newly promoted Norwich City on 14th August.