Dean Saunders is of the view that Harry Kane might be right in not turning up for Tottenham Hotspur pre-season training if he has been denied an opportunity to leave the club despite a gentleman’s agreement.

Kane is keen on leaving Spurs this summer and it has been claimed he has a gentleman’s agreement in place with club chief Daniel Levy to let him leave if a suitable offer comes.

However, Tottenham’s hierarchy are determined to hold on to the striker despite serious interest from Manchester City for his signature, which prompted him to not report back to pre-season training for the second day running, as he seeks to force his way out.

Former Premier League star Saunders is surprised that a model professional like Kane is refusing to report back for training and believes something might have been said between the player and the club behind the scenes to push him to take such drastic measures.

While discussing Kane’s decision to not turn up for Spurs training again, Saunders told talkSPORT: “This is Harry Kane we are talking about, the model professional.

“Something has been said behind the scenes because this is totally out of his character, not coming to training, totally out [of character].

“If you said one player would not do that, it would be Harry Kane.”

Saunders added that if Levy promised Kane that he can leave this summer and Manchester City are willing to match the fee but he is still not allowed to go, he might be right in taking a strong stance.

“But at the end of the day, he [Kane] has decided to not to go in, take a stance, he might be right.

“If he has been promised he can leave and Manchester City have matched the fee and he is still not allowed to leave, then he is right.

“But just the way I think, you still have got to go into training, you cannot not turn up.”

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding his future, it has emerged that the striker is due back at Spurs later this week.