La Liga club Mallorca are pushing to snap up Crotone striker Simy, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar as a potential addition.

Simy caught the eye at Crotone last season, troubling Serie A defences even as his side could not survive in the Italian top flight.

Spurs are looking for attacking reinforcements after Carlos Vinicius returned to Benfica following his loan spell and deal-maker Fabio Paratici has Simy in his sights.

However, Tottenham could be forced to decide whether to move for Simy quickly as, according to Sky Italia, La Liga club Mallorca are putting in a serious push to sign the Nigerian.

They recently sent a bid of €3.5m to Crotone and have now followed it up.

It is claimed that Wednesday could be a decisive day as Mallorca look to do the deal to take Simy to Spain.

The striker, who has netted 66 times in 159 games for Crotone, also has interest from Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio.

Mallorca were promoted from the Segunda Division last season, finishing second, just behind champions Espanyol.