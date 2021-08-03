Liverpool are monitoring Lille forward Jonathan David, but their interest has not gone beyond the preliminary stage at the moment.

The Merseyside-based club have not made further additions to their squad following the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in a €41m deal early in the transfer window.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool would like to sign a midfielder and a forward before the window slams shut, with several players said to be on their radar.

And it has emerged that Lille star David is high on the Reds’ list of potential forwards should the French champions look to sell him to ease their financial difficulties this summer.

The Anfield outfit held an interest in the Canada international before they signed Diogo Jota last summer and have continued to monitor the player at Lille.

However, according to Transfermarkt.us, Liverpool’s interest in the former Gent forward is currently at a preliminary stage at best.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a need to offload players to add new stars to their squad, with Xherdan Shaqiri among the favourites to be sold.

Lille, who signed David from Gent for €27m last summer, would want at least a fee in the region of €35m for his sale and the price is tipped to be too high for Liverpool at the moment.

With Liverpool having to sell players first and Lille’s asking price too high to afford, it remains to be seen if the Reds will step up their interest in David this summer.