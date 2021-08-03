Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa wants Lewis O’Brien at Elland Road and the Huddersfield Town man is now the Whites’ top midfield target, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Yorkshire giants were keen to sign Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea to boost their midfield options, but lost out as the player chose Crystal Palace.

Leeds have now moved on and the club’s boss Bielsa wants 22-year-old O’Brien to be placed at his disposal.

The Huddersfield star has become Leeds’ top midfield target, but the jury is out on whether they are prepared to make an offer their Yorkshire rivals cannot refuse.

Huddersfield are claimed to want £10m to let the midfielder depart for Elland Road.

At present Leeds are not willing to pay that figure for O’Brien and it remains to be seen if they can find middle ground with Huddersfield.

The Whites have been linked with a host of potential targets and have until the end of the month to conclude their business until January.

They have so far signed just one senior player in the shape of Junior Firpo from Barcelona, along with a host of younger options.