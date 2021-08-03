Napoli have knocked back an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Everton target Kalidou Koulibaly, it has been claimed in Italy.

The centre-back is heavily linked with leaving Napoli this summer and is credited with interest from several clubs across Europe, including Everton.

Koulibaly’s agent Fali Ramadani has promised Napoli that he will bring them new offers for his client in the ongoing window and has been holding talks with multiple potential suitors.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Ramadani presented Napoli with an offer involving €40m in fees with €10m in add-on payments for Koulibaly from French giants PSG.

However, Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis has rejected PSG’s offer for the defender.

Napoli were asking for as much as €80m for Koulibaly’s services last summer and he has been tipped to be available for a significantly lower amount in the ongoing window, but De Laurentiis was not happy with PSG’s offer.

Despite their interest, Everton are yet to make any concrete moves for the Senegalese.

New Toffees boss Rafael Benitez is keen on roping in a centre-back but so far Everton’s recruitment has been in attack and in the goalkeeping department.

The Merseyside outfit have only spent under £2m in player recruitments so far in the window, with two of their three signings being free transfers and it remains to be seen whether they will stump up the cash needed to snap up Koulibaly in the coming weeks.