Dean Saunders is of the view that Steve Bruce deserves a new contract just for working with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, and stressed the Magpies boss has done a good job considering the backing he has received in transfer windows.

The Tyneside giants were locked in relegation battle for the majority of last Premier League season, with boss Bruce being on the receiving end of criticism, but an upturn in form during the business end of the season saw them finish in 13th.

Bruce’s future at St. James’ Park was under threat last term with his team struggling for results, but over the last few months his fortunes seem to have shifted as it has been claimed that the club are preparing to offer him a new three-year-deal.

Ex-top flight star Saunders is of the view that Bruce should be rewarded with a new contract just for working with someone like Ashley, and stressed he managed to lead his team to a 13th place finish despite his hands being tied.

“He [Bruce] gets criticised for the team not playing attractive football but I think he deserves a new contract”, Saunders told talkSPORT.

“For working with Mike Ashley, he deserves a new contract.

“Well, he has got his hands tied, [but still] they finished 13th.”

Saunders explained that Bruce only has minimum backing from Newcastle in the transfer market and stressed if he is able to keep his team in the top flight in the upcoming season, it has to be considered a job well done.

“He is not shopping in the top shelf; he is shopping three stores down somewhere to try and get his players.

“So, he has been given the minimum amount of money and if keeps Newcastle in the league, I think he has done a good job.”

The Magpies are yet to sign a new player this summer, and Newcastle faithful will be hoping they will see some arrivals soon with less than a month left in the international window