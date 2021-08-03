Tottenham Hotspur swooping for Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard is not imminent, but could be a possibility later in the transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are putting the finishing touches to a move for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and the Argentine is expected to fly to England within the next 48 hours.

The club are keen to continue their work in the transfer market and have been linked with a host of other players as they look to refresh the squad for new manager Nuno.

Tottenham have been strongly linked with Denmark winger Damsgaard, but a move to north London for the player is not imminent.

However, Damsgaard is admired by Tottenham and the Premier League side could try to sign him later in the transfer window.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Italy at Sampdoria and on the international stage with Denmark.

He has attracted the eyes of several Premier League sides and Sampdoria could struggle to keep hold of him this summer.

Sampdoria only signed Damsgaard in the January 2020 transfer window, paying €6.7m to secure him from Danish side Nordsjaelland.