Tottenham Hotspur have had their bid accepted by Atalanta for Argentine defender Cristian Romero, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romero has been Tottenham’s priority target for weeks and negotiations have been ongoing between the two clubs for a while.

Atalanta rejected Spurs’ initial offer for the defender but Tottenham continued to push to land the centre-back this summer.

Towards the end of last week, the negotiations came close to getting called off but over the last few days, Spurs made more gains in talks with the Italian club.

And it has been claimed that finally, a deal is in place between Spurs and Atalanta for Romero to move to the north London club.

The Italian club accepted Spurs’ latest bid, which was €50m plus another €5m in add-ons based on his performances.

With the agreement in place, Romero will now look to travel to London to complete the formalities of a transfer.

Tottenham have already agreed on personal terms with the 23-year-old who has been pushing for the move.

Atalanta have also made their move to bring in a replacement and are interested in signing Juventus’ Merih Demiral on a loan deal with an option to buy.