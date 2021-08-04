Aston Villa negotiated the signing of Danny Ings from Southampton within a day in order to be able to announce his arrival before Manchester City confirm the signing of Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Dean Smith’s men sprung a surprise on Wednesday when they announced the signing of Ings from Southampton.

Villa have splashed an initial £25m to sign Ings, with a further £5m in add-ons agreed as part of the transfer.

The Villa Park outfit thrashed out and completed the deal within just a day as they worked overtime to make sure they could announce it before Manchester City confirm the signing of Grealish.

Manchester City are closing in on Grealish and will pay Aston Villa a fee of £100m for the attacking midfielder.

Ings has become Aston Villa’s fourth signing of the summer window, following Leon Bailey, Ashley Young and Emiliano Buendia through the door.

The former Liverpool striker has put pen to paper to a three-year deal at Villa Park.

Villa are expected to continue being active in the transfer market this summer as they aim to strengthen Smith’s squad.