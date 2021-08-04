Chelsea want to complete a deal for Inter hitman Romelu Lukaku as soon as possible and want to make him available to boss Thomas Tuchel in their upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash.

The European champions are keen on bolstering their attacking department in the ongoing window and have zeroed in on Inter star Lukaku as their top target.

Chelsea have seen a bid for the Belgian rejected, but are now closing in on him and the player has decided he wants to move to the European champions.

The Blues are tipped to return to the negotiating table with a €130m bid for Lukaku and the deal could happen soon.

And according to Italian outlet L’Interista, Chelsea want to add Lukaku to their ranks as soon as possible to have him at boss Tuchel’s disposal for their upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash.

The Champions League winners are set to take on Europa League winners Villarreal on 11th August at Windsor Park in Belfast, and want Lukaku to don the Chelsea shirt on that day.

Lukaku only registered 15 appearances across all competitions during his stint at Chelsea and never managed to open his account for them, spending multiple spells out on loan

But the Belgian was on fire for Inter last term in Serie A with 24 strikes and ten assists to his name en route to the title.