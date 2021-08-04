Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has picked out Kaide Gordon as a surprise in the Reds camp and revealed that the talented teenager is coming out of his shell at Anfield.

An impressive stint at boyhood club Derby County led Liverpool to spend £3m to sign the 16-year-old from the Rams in January.

After a positive start to life in the Liverpool academy, Gordon has been called up to the Reds senior squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria and featured in friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck, Mainz and Hertha Berlin.

Gordon’s displays in pre-season caught the eye of Van Dijk, who revealed the teenager surprised him, as he continues to come out his shell.

The Dutchman lauded the teenager as a great talent and singled him out for praise while also insisting that the pre-season games have given the youngsters in the squad a lift.

Asked if anyone’s personality has surprised him, Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official site: “I think everybody is just being themselves.

“There are a couple of new faces around and the young boys.

“It’s always nice to see the young boys being lifted and coming out of their shells and stuff.

“Kaide Gordon, who is 16 years old, is coming out of his shell, he is training well and is a great talent.

“It is fun to see and we need everyone, whether you are a chef or the new kitman, we need everyone to perform.

“I appreciate all of them.”

Despite dropping several players to accommodate the returning senior members, Gordon managed to keep his place in the pre-season squad and travelled with the revised group of players as they headed to France.