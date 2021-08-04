Everton midfielder Allan has revealed what his team-mates at Napoli told him about new Toffees boss Rafael Benitez.

Benitez has been handed the reins at Goodison Park after former manager Carlo Ancelotti departed for Real Madrid in June.

After finishing in tenth place in the Premier League in a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, the Toffees will be eager to mount a challenge for European football in the upcoming season.

Allan believes that Benitez is the right man to guide the Toffees to silverware and pointed to the Spaniard’s experience of earning accolades across Europe.

The Brazilian, who joined Everton from Napoli in the summer of last year, revealed that his ex-team-mates at the Italian club spoke highly of the Spanish tactician and his work-ethic, which they witnessed during his stint as the coach of the Naples-based outfit.

Allan explained that they told him Benitez is a man who is immersed in the details.

“Mister Benitez has vast experience and won trophies in various countries”, Allan told Everton’s official site.

“He’s come with the big advantage of being able to raise our game, tactically and technically, and have a great season with us.

“When I arrived at Napoli, he had just left.

“My team-mates spoke highly of him, a hard-working, dedicated guy.

“Someone who was attentive to all parts of training and games.

“I hope we can achieve great things together at Everton this season.”

It remains to be seen what kind of an impact Benitez can create at Everton when the Premier League commences later this month.