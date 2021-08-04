Former Serie A striker Fabio Bazzani believes the Inter supporters must understand that there are certain offers the club cannot say no to, amid Chelsea’s interest in Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have turned to Lukaku in their hunt for a prolific striker after facing frustration in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

It is claimed that Chelsea are prepared to offer Inter a fee of around €130m for Lukaku and the transfer is increasingly tipped to happen.

Inter supporters are expected to be angry if Lukaku is sold, hot on the heels of Achraf Hakimi joining Paris Saint-Germain and Antonio Conte quitting as coach.

However, Bazzani thinks that Inter’s fans must understand that some offers are of such a level that they cannot be refused.

“I can perceive the displeasure of the fans and their amazement, but in the face of certain figures that have reached the club and the player, I think it is difficult to stop certain moves”, Bazzani told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“The player has received an important proposal from a club that have just won the Champions League.”

All eyes will be on how Inter replace Lukaku, with the club still under pressure to end the transfer window with a profit of €80m in player sales.