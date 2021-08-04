Trevor Sinclair has expressed his strong belief that Manchester City will not sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur as Pep Guardiola has already proved he can win the Premier League without a striker.

Manchester City are close to sealing a £100m deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, who is one of their top two targets this summer, with the other being Spurs hitman Kane.

The striker is keen on leaving Tottenham this summer and has failed to report back to the club’s pre-season training in a bid to force his way out with the top flight champions keen on him, with a fee in excess of £150m claimed to be possible.

However, ex-Manchester City star Sinclair has insisted he believes Kane will not move to the Etihad Stadium in the ongoing window, despite growing transfer chatter around him.

While discussing Kane’s future, Sinclair told talkSPORT: “Will Manchester City sign a striker?

“We are all looking at the news with Harry Kane, is it going to happen?

“Again, I am going to stick to what I believe, I do not think it will happen.”

Sinclair explained that Guardiola managed to lead Manchester City to the Premier League crown last term while playing without a striker as both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus were sidelined for the majority of the campaign and there is every chance he could play without a striker again in the upcoming campaign.

“Last season Aguero was not available, hardly at all.

“Jesus missed a large chunk of the season.

“So, they played most of last season and won the league [without a striker].

“So, what is to say that Pep’s not going to do that again.”

Manchester City are set to break the Premier League transfer record through their deal for Grealish and it remains to be seen whether they will rewrite the record books again by swooping for Kane, who could cost significantly more than the Aston Villa man.