Jamie Carragher has revealed he wants Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to remain at Anfield long enough to build a new team as young players need to come through.

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015, and over the course of his stint has built a team that are a force to be reckoned with in both the Premier League and in Europe.

The Reds lifted a long-awaited Premier League title under the German tactician, while also clinching the Champions League trophy with players that raised their games under his watchful eye, championing his brand of attacking football.

Liverpool legend Carragher stressed the importance of a club avoiding drastic changes which involve sudden exodus of a clutch of key players, and explained rejuvenating a squad with young players should be done in a more measured manner.

Carragher added that Liverpool are not far from seeing the departure of a number of senior players that have played integral roles under Klopp, and revealed he wants the German to build a new team before he leaves Anfield.

“You want the team to evolve. You don’t want drastic change, revolution, and seven players have to go out because they’ve all come to the end at the same time”, Carragher told the Press Association.

“You want [Georginio] Wijnaldum to stay but I can understand it from the club’s point of view as well: there are a lot of players in that midfield getting to that age and maybe you want younger blood; more room for Curtis Jones, maybe, who is another player who will come in.

“I can understand it from both situations but there are a lot of players at that stage of two years to go with Liverpool around that 28-to-30 mark and we have possibly seen the first two or three of that [rejuvenation] with [Diogo] Jota and [Ibrahima] Konate coming in.

“I think there maybe one more before the window closes but over the next couple of years, we will have to see a few more and that gradual evolving of that great Jurgen Klopp team will come to an end and hopefully he will be able to create another one before he goes.”

Klopp’s current contract at Liverpool runs through until the summer of 2024, but he has already started integrating academy players into the senior squad.