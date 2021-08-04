New Wigan Athletic signing Jordan Jones has admitted he is looking forward to going back to the Stadium of Light when the Latics face Sunderland this weekend.

Jones played out the latter half of last season for the Black Cats on loan from Scottish giants Rangers and he has now completed a move from Ibrox to the DW Stadium.

The winger is not the only player who will play for Wigan in the upcoming campaign having played for Sunderland last season as both Max Power and Charlie Wyke have also joined the Latics after being part of the Black Cats’ squad last term.

Jones admits that the Black Cats fans were positive towards him during his time at the club and he is looking forward to returning to the north east.

The occasion will come around quickly as Wigan visit Sunderland this weekend, and Jones is clear that the fans will be hoping he is on the losing side on his return.

Speaking to Latics TV, Jones said: “I’m buzzing and I can’t wait – I want to be as exciting as I can be.

“Sunderland was quite a successful loan spell for me and the fans were really positive towards me.

“I am looking forward to going there, but it could be a lot different on Saturday!”

Jones made 21 appearances for the Black Cats last season, scoring three goals as their campaign ended in playoff failure.

The winger has penned a deal running for three years at Wigan as he aims to help the Latics to promotion.