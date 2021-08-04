Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has indicated that he does not want to join the Blues’ London rivals West Ham this summer, according to the Guardian.

Thomas Tuchel’s side considered offering Zouma to Sevilla in a player plus cash deal for Jules Kounde, but opted against it, with the defender settled in London.

West Ham are prepared to provide the France international with a new home in London and have been in talks with their Premier League rivals over a deal for him.

With the 26-year-old settled in London, there was a sense that he would favour a move to West Ham instead of Sevilla during the ongoing transfer window.

However, Chelsea and West Ham have been left frustrated after Zouma indicated that he is not interested in a move to the London Stadium this summer.

The defender turning down a move to West Ham has seen Chelsea’s move for Sevilla’s Kounde stall, with the Blues wanting to make space in the squad for a new defender.

West Ham, on the other hand, had identified Zouma as their top defensive target this summer, but are likely to turn to other options now.

David Moyes’ side have looked at Fiorentina central defender Nikola Milenkovic and it remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in the player, with Zouma not interested in a move.