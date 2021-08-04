Leeds United have not made any direct contact with Wolverhampton Wanderers over winger Adama Traore, according to The Athletic, despite claims of a swoop for the player.

Traore’s future at Molineux is under the scanner with the winger yet to commit to a new deal despite holding talks with his club.

He has less than two years remaining on his current deal and it has been suggested he could draw the curtain on his Wolves stint this summer, with Leeds tipped to be a potential destination.

The Whites are long-term admirers of the winger and there have been claims that they have even submitted a £30m offer for him

However, Leeds are yet to make any direct contact with Wolves over a move for Traore.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta, who plays an instrumental role in the club’s player recruitment department, knows Traore well, but has not touched base with Wolves over him.

Having bolstered the left-back and goalkeeping positions, Leeds are currently on the lookout for a new midfielder, having failed to bolster that area in recent windows.

Leeds are suggested to swoop for a winger towards the end of August and it remains to be seen whether Traore will be among their targets then.