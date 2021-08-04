Liverpool forward Divock Origi is currently not of interest to Wolves despite the Molineux outfit being heavily linked with the Belgian, according to The Athletic.

The Reds have not made further additions to their squad following the signing of defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in a £36m deal earlier in the transfer window.

Liverpool have a need to offload players before they can add new stars to their squad this summer, with Xherdan Shaqiri said to be one of the favourites to depart.

Origi is another player the Merseyside-based club are prepared to part ways with during the ongoing transfer window as they look to make room for potential signings.

Wolves have shown interest in acquiring the services of the Belgium international on several occasions in the past and have continued to be linked with the player this summer.

However, despite being credited with a long-term interest in the 26-year-old, Bruno Lage’s side are not interested in signing him this summer.

Wolves are looking to sign a new striker to compete with Raul Jimenez and Fabio Silva, but Origi currently does not appear to be an option for the side.

West Ham have been briefly linked with a move for Origi this summer, but the former Lille forward’s price tag of £20m is said to be putting off potential suitors.