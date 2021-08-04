Liverpool are willing to let Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club for a nominal fee with Serie A outfit Lazio keen on snapping him up, it has been claimed in Italy.

Shaqiri has struggled for regular game time under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons and is linked with leaving the club this summer.

The winger’s current deal at Anfield only runs out in the summer of 2023, but he has informed his club that he wants to leave for pastures new in the current window.

It has been suggested Liverpool are open to letting Shaqiri leave if they receive an acceptable offer and a potential fee of £10m has been floated.

Serie A outfit Lazio are looking to bolster their attacking options and have zeroed in on Shaqiri.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool are prepared to offload Shaqiri this summer for a nominal fee.

The Swiss has spoken to the Reds and asked to depart, and it is suggested that he could free himself from the Anfield club for close to zero cost.

Lazio are keen on snapping up Shaqiri, but are aware they need to sell players to balance their books to get into a position where they can make a move for him.

Shaqiri is again expected to only play a peripheral role in the upcoming season should he stay at Liverpool beyond the ongoing window and offloading him could help the club shed his salary from their wage bill.